Wespentaille van Kim Kardashian opnieuw onder vuur: “Foute boodschap voor de jonge generatie” BDB

24 juni 2020

21u52

Bron: Instagram 1 Celebrities Kim Kardashian (39) heeft voor een zoveelste rel gezorgd op sociale media. Deze keer was de aanleiding een nieuw filmpje waarop ze pronkt met haar slanke wespentaille. “Laten we niet doen alsof dit normaal is”, klinkt het in de reacties.

De video die Kardashian postte was vorig jaar al genomen, maar de socialite deelde hem dinsdag pas op Instagram. In de beelden verklapte ze het geheim achter haar veelbesproken look op het Met Gala in New York vorig jaar. In een indrukwekkende jurk van modegoeroe Thierry Mugler stal ze toen de show met haar slanke taille en omvangrijke decolleté. Dat de socialite er zo slank uitzag, kwam door het strakke korset dat ze droeg, speciaal voor haar ontworpen door ontwerper Mr. Pearl.

Het filmpje van Kardashian viel helaas niet in de smaak bij haar fans. “Geen enkel levend wezen mag z'n kinderen aanmoedigen om er zo uit te zien. Dit is triest, want ze zendt zo een foute boodschap uit naar de jonge generatie”, schreef iemand als reactie. “Alsjeblieft mensen, laten we nu niet doen alsof dit normaal is. Kom op zeg”, liet iemand anders dan weer weten.

