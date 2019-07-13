Wereldwijd geblokkeerde ‘te spannende’ clip van Nederlandse Famke Louise nu toch online Mark Den Blanken

13 juli 2019

07u22

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities De Nederlandse zangeres Famke Louise had een flinke tegenslag te verwerken bij de lancering van haar nieuwe videoclip Faka. De beelden bij haar nieuwe nummer waren volgens YouTube zo heftig dat besloten werd het filmpje wereldwijd te blokkeren. Om 20 uur gisterenavond is het clipje alsnog online gegaan.

De videoclip bij het nummer van Faka van Famke Louise zou oorspronkelijk om 14 uur gisterenmiddag online komen. Echter: nog voordat fans van de zangeres/rapper konden gaan kijken, werd de videoclip wereldwijd al geblokkeerd. “We zijn nu hard bezig om het te fixen. Ik hoop dat die vandaag nog online kan komen”, liet Famke toen weten.

Het is onduidelijk waarom de beelden niet online mochten. “Er zal wel te veel spannende shit inzitten”, gokte Famke. Inmiddels is de videoclip dus online te zien. Hierop is Famke Louise op een strand te zien, terwijl ze met een jongen aan de haal gaat.