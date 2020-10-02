Wel 16 exemplaren: Eminem-fan verbreekt wereldrecord voor meeste tattoos van idool TDS

02 oktober 2020

19u32

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een trouwe fan van Eminem (47) heeft een nieuw wereldrecord gevestigd met de meeste tatoeages van dezelfde muzikant. De 35-jarige Nikki Patterson heeft in totaal 52 tattoos, waarvan er 16 portretten zijn van de Amerikaanse rapper, meldt Guinness World Records. Daarmee verbreekt ze het vorige record van 15 portretten.

“Ik hoorde voor het eerst het liedje ‘Stan’ toen ik 14 was,” vertelt de nagelstyliste uit het Schotse Aberdeen aan Britse media. “Ik was helemaal onder de indruk.” Op haar negentiende liet ze haar eerste tatoeage van Eminem zetten en sindsdien is ze niet meer te stoppen.

In totaal heeft de Schotse dame maar liefst 28 tattoos van de rapper, die op haar benen, armen, vingers en borst te zien zijn. Maar alleen de 16 tatoeages van zijn gezicht tellen voor het wereldrecord. Daar begon Patterson, die zich op Instagram ook wel “crazy Eminem lady” noemt, pas drie jaar geleden mee. Patterson is nog lang niet uitgekeken op de tatoeages. “Ik ben dol op ze en ik wil er nog meer,” vertelt ze. Al geeft ze wel toe dat ze af en toe de tel kwijt is.

