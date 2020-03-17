Weg van de wereld: Jared Leto ging 12 dagen mediteren en was niet op de hoogte van coronacrisis BDB

17 maart 2020

13u17

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jared Leto (48) was in shock toen hij maandag terugkeerde van een twaalfdaagse stille meditatie in de woestijn. De ‘Suicide Squad’-acteur had al die tijd geen nieuws gehoord over het coronavirus.

"We waren helemaal geïsoleerd. Geen telefoon, geen communicatie. We hadden geen idee wat er buiten de faciliteit gebeurde", schreef Leto op Instagram. "Gisteren kwam ik terug in een heel andere wereld. Eentje die voor altijd is veranderd. Mind blowing, op zijn zachtst gezegd".

De zanger van Thirty Seconds to Mars liet zijn volgers weten dat hij nu weer op de hoogte is van de nieuwe ontwikkelingen en dat hij berichten krijgt van vrienden en familie van over de hele wereld. "Ik hoop dat jullie familie in orde is. Ik stuur iedereen positieve energie". Ook plaatste de zanger een zwart-witfoto van zichzelf met de tekst: "Blijf veilig".