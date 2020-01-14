Weg van de drukte: J.Lo wil verhuizen naar Italië LV

14 januari 2020

16u38

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jennifer Lopez ziet zichzelf in de toekomst wel emigreren naar betere oorden. De actrice en zangeres droomt van een ander en eenvoudiger leven in het buitenland, vertelde ze aan Vanity Fair.

De 50-jarige J.Lo heeft het zelfs op haar 'bucket list' staan. "Ik zou heel graag ergens anders dan in de Verenigde Staten willen wonen. In een klein dorpje in Italië of aan de andere kant van de wereld, op Bali."

Ze ziet het al helemaal voor zich. "Een ander leven dat wat simpeler is en meer biologisch. Dat ik op de fiets brood ga kopen, dat in mijn mand stop en dan naar huis ga en er jam op smeer en gewoon ga eten en schilderen. Of dat ik in een schommelstoel zit, terwijl ik kijk naar een geweldig uitzicht op een olijf- of eikenboom, waarbij ik alleen maar hoef te ruiken. Ik heb dat soort fantasieën.”