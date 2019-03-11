Weer een Beverly Hills 90210-acteur overleden IB

11 maart 2019

03u50

Bron: ANP/BuzzE 0 Celebrities Wederom verdrietig nieuws voor de voormalige cast en crew van Beverly Hills 90210. Nog geen week na de plotselinge dood van Luke Perry, overleed acteur Jed Allen, die de vader van Steve Sanders in de serie speelde. Dat laat Allen's zoon Rick weten via een bericht op Facebook. Allen werd 84 jaar.

“Het spijt me ontzettend om te moeten zeggen dat mijn vader vanavond is overleden. Hij is in vrede gegaan, omringd door zijn familie en was geliefd door veel mensen”, aldus Rick. Allen's televisiezoon Ian Ziering, die Steve Sanders vertolkte, postte een foto van hen samen op Instagram. “Zo treurig om te vernemen dat we weer een castlid verloren hebben. Ik heb het genoegen gehad om vijf jaar met Jed samen te mogen werken. Het was een topvent en hij zal gemist worden”, aldus Ian.

lees verder onder de tweet:

Allen was naast zijn rol in Beverly Hills 90210 ook bekend van de Amerikaanse soaps Days Of Our Lives en Santa Barbara.

Ziering postte afgelopen week ook al meerdere foto's van zijn vriend Luke Perry op Instagram. De 52-jarige Perry overleed afgelopen maandag aan de gevolgen van een beroerte.

Actor #JedAllen died Saturday at the age of 84. Allen appeared on #DaysofOurLives from 1971-1985 as Don Craig, then joined #SantaBarbara in 1986 as C.C. Capwell. He then joined #BeverlyHills90210 in 1994 as Steve Sanders' father Rush. pic.twitter.com/wYEmNE5wz0 HOTCHKA(@ Hotchka) link