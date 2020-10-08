Weduwe Van Halen gebroken na overlijden van man: “Ik wist niet dat ik zo’n groot verdriet kon voelen” BDB

08 oktober 2020

07u36

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Janie Liszewski (50), de weduwe van Eddie Van Halen, is kapot van het verlies van haar man. De vrouw schrijft woensdag op Instagram dat haar hart in een miljoen stukken is gebroken, nadat de muzikant dinsdag op 65-jarige leeftijd is overleden na een jarenlang gevecht tegen kanker.

“Mijn hart en ziel zijn gebroken in een miljoen stukken. Ik wist niet dat het mogelijk was om zo veel tranen te huilen of zo'n groot verdriet te voelen”, schrijft de actrice, die sinds 2009 met Van Halen getrouwd was, bij een foto van hun voeten op het strand. Janie was er dinsdag bij toen haar man z’n laatste adem uitblies. Ook Eddie’s zoon Wolfgang, z'n ex-vrouw Valerie Bertinelli en z’n broer Alex konden in het ziekenhuis op een mooie manier afscheid nemen.

“Onze reis samen was niet altijd makkelijk maar uiteindelijk hebben we een liefde en band die er voor altijd zal zijn”, vervolgt ze. "Vaarwel zeggen is het moeilijkste dat ik ooit heb moeten doen dus in plaats daarvan zeg ik ‘tot ziens’. Ik zie je snel weer op een plek waar geen pijn en verdriet is. Waak intussen over mij en onze hond Kodi. We houden van je en missen je ontzettend hard.”

Huwelijksfeest zonder alcohol

Janie ontmoette Eddie in 2007, toen ze als pr-dame van de band begon te werken. Van Halen probeerde op dat moment z’n wilde periode vol drank en drugs achter zich te laten. Liszewski hielp hem daarbij en amper een jaar na hun ontmoeting ging de zanger in Hawaï op z'n knieën om haar ten huwelijk te vragen. De twee trouwden in 2009 op het prachtige domein van Van Halen in Californië. De ceremonie was intiem en er waren slechts 100 gasten aanwezig. Het kersverse echtpaar koos niet voor een chique diner, maar voor een buffet met mini-hamburgers, hotdogs en snoep en zonder één druppel alcohol. “Ze ervaren het leven samen op een compleet nieuwe en positieve manier”, vertelde een bron toen aan People. Nadien trok het koppel op huwelijksreis naar New York, Duitsland en Nederland, het geboorteland van Van Halen.