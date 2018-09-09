Wauw, deze dames lopen mee in de volgende Victoria's Secret Fashion Show MVO

09 september 2018

13u08 0 Celebrities Het is zover, dé grote dag voor zowat elk model op aarde is gepasseerd: de casting van de Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Dit jaar zien we heel wat oude bekenden, maar ook nieuwe gezichten.

Jammer genoeg geen Adriana Lima en Alessandra Ambrosia dit jaar. Zij gaven er na de show in 2017 de brui aan. Winnie Harlow is een opvallende nieuwkomer. Ze heeft al een tijdje succes in de mode-industrie, omdat ze haar huidziekte vitiligo in een positief daglicht zet. Naast Winnie Horen ook deze mooie dames bij de gelukkigen.