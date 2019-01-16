Wat is de kans: Amanda Seyfried loopt Hugh Jackman én Pierce Brosnan tegen het lijf op reis TK

Eén collega tegenkomen op reis is al erg toevallig, laat staan twee. Toch overkwam het Amanda Seyfried op het vliegveld van Genève. De 33-jarige actrice was op precies hetzelfde moment op precies dezelfde plaats als collega-acteurs Pierce Brosnan en Hugh Jackman.

Leuk detail: beide heren speelden in het verleden al eens de vader van Amanda. Met Brosnan speelde Amanda samen in de ‘Mamma Mia’-films, waarin de 65-jarige Brit één van haar mogelijke papa’s speelt. Jackman was dan weer haar vader in ‘Les Misérables’, waarin hij de rol van Jean Valjean op zich nam en Amanda zijn dochter Cosette speelde.

Brosnan legde de toevallige ontmoeting vast op Instagram. "Daar zat ik dan, in de lounge van de luchthaven van Genève, toen ineens Amanda en Hugh binnen kwamen lopen", schrijft de acteur bij de foto. "Ik hou van jullie en jullie werk, goeie reis", besluit hij.