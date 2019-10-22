Wat een ‘hondenleven’: Mel B neemt haar puppy mee op luxevakantie naar de Caraïben TDS

22 oktober 2019

12u53

Mel B (44) - Melanie Brown in het echt - heeft haar volgers op Instagram flink verrast met een aantal opvallende foto's. De zangeres nam haar kleine hond Cookie dan ook mee op vakantie naar de Caraïben, waar het dier werd verwend met allerlei lekkere maaltijden en een prachtig uitzicht om van te genieten.

Dat het hondje van Mel B er allesbehalve ‘een hondenleven’ op zou nahouden was natuurlijk te denken. De zangeres nam haar kleine viervoeter mee naar het eiland Nevis, dat behoort tot de Kleine Antillen in de Caribische Zee. Via Instagram trakteert de Britse muzikante haar volgers op enkele opvallende beelden. Zo deelde Mel een foto van zichzelf op het strand, terwijl ze het kleine hondje boven haar hoofd hield. “Cookie gaat het prachtige eiland Nevis overnemen”, schreef ze bij de foto. Daarnaast deelde Scary Spice nog een foto van Cookie op het strand, met overal kleine pootafdrukken om het diertje heen.

De hond gaat ook mee op uitstap, zo blijkt. Zo bezochten Melanie en haar zus Danielle op het eiland de geboorteplaats van hun overleden vader en was ook Cookie van de partij. Ze genieten samen van “lekker eten, drinken en heel veel reggaemuziek”, zo klonk het op Instagram. Een hond zou voor minder beginnen kwispelen met z’n staart.