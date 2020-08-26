Waarom hoogzwangere Gigi Hadid nu pas de eerste foto's van haar babybuik deelt Redactie

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Topmodel Gigi Hadid (25) heeft zo’n vier maanden na het nieuws over haar zwangerschap de eerste foto’s van haar babybuik gedeeld. “Er groeit een engel in me”, schreef ze op Instagram bij kiekjes van een intieme fotoshoot.

In de post laat Hadid ook weten dat ze haar zwangerschap koestert en alle liefde en gelukwensen ontzettend waardeert. Het model verwacht volgende maand haar eerste kindje met voormalig One Direction-zanger Zayn Malik (27). Gigi had graag zelf een moment gekozen om haar zwangerschap wereldkundig te maken, maar enkele showbizzsites in Amerika waren haar eind april voor.

Stil over zwangerschap

Hadid, normaal erg actief op Instagram, deelde de afgelopen maanden vrijwel niets over haar nakende bevalling. Dat was een bewuste keuze, want in tijden van een coronapandemie en anti-racismeprotesten kon ze haar platform beter gebruiken om daarover te posten, zei ze onlangs. “En ik wil tijdens mijn zwangerschap niet elke dag wakker worden en me zorgen maken dat ik er leuk uit moet zien en iets moet delen”, aldus Gigi.

Het model maakte wel allerlei foto’s van haar groeiende buik, maar voorlopig alleen voor familie. Fans krijgen ze te zien als Gigi er klaar voor is. Dus toen de Britse Vogue onlangs schreef dat ze haar buik “verborg”, was ze daar niet over te spreken. “Ik zal met trots een inkijkje geven wanneer ik dat zelf wil”, schreef ze toen enigszins geagiteerd op Twitter. Dat moment lijkt nu dus aangebroken.