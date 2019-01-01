Vrouw van Gordon Ramsay in verwachting van vijfde kindje KD

Gordon Ramsay (52) en zijn vrouw Tana (44) verwachten in 2019 een kindje. Dat maakten ze zelf bekend op Instagram. Het koppel heeft al vier kinderen: Megan (21), Jack en Holly (beiden 19) en Matilda (17).

De volwassen kinderen en hun tienerzus wensen iedereen een gelukkig nieuwjaar toe in het filmpje dat Tana online plaatste. Wanneer Tana zelf aan de beurt is, filmt Gordon plots de buik van zijn vrouw. “Er komt nog eentje bij”, lacht de 52-jarige tv-kok. Wanneer de baby precies verwacht wordt, is niet bekend. Wel staat vast dat Tana uitgerekend is voor 2019.