Vrouw Alec Baldwin opnieuw zwanger na miskraam in november

07 april 2020

16u30

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Vrolijk nieuws voor ‘30 rock’-acteur Alec Baldwin (62) en zijn echtgenote Hilaria (36). De 36-jarige vrouw is opnieuw zwanger, nadat ze in november nog een miskraam kreeg. Dat liet Hilaria weten via een video op Instagram, waarin ze vol trots haar babybuik laat zien.

"Zet het geluid maar harder. Ik laat de baby praten, want ik kan namelijk niet onder woorden brengen hoe gelukkig dit geluid ons maakt," aldus Hilaria, terwijl het geluid van een kloppend hartje te horen is. "We hebben zojuist te horen gekregen dat alles goed gaat en dat dit kleine wonder helemaal gezond is. Ik wilde dit nieuws heel graag met jullie delen, want we gaan er weer voor!”

De nieuwe zwangerschap zorgt voor een welgekomen lichtpunt na een lastige periode. In november kreeg Hilaria namelijk opnieuw een miskraam. Ze was toen vier maanden zwanger van een dochter. Eerder dat jaar kreeg het stel een miskraam in april, maar desondanks wilden ze toch proberen samen een vijfde kindje te krijgen.

Alec en Hilaria zijn al de trotse ouders van Carmen (6), Rafael (4), Leonardo (3) en Romeo (2). Baldwin heeft ook een 24-jarige dochter Ireland uit zijn eerdere huwelijk met Kim Basinger.

