Vriendin van Elon Musk bevestigt zwangerschap TDS

24 januari 2020

14u06

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Zangeres Grimes, de vriendin van techmiljardair Elon Musk, is inderdaad in verwachting van haar eerste kindje. De 31-jarige Canadese heeft het nieuws op Twitter bevestigd.

Grimes plaatste onlangs een naaktfoto waarop een foetus in haar buik was gefotoshopt, waarop werd aangenomen dat de zangeres zwanger is. De muzikante bevestigde haar zwangerschap toen fans haar vroegen of haar nieuwe Twitter-account van haar digitale avatar War Nymph - een baby met glimmende rode ogen - haar kindje moet voorstellen. “Dit is geen social media account voor mijn ongeboren kind. Zorg alsjeblieft niet voor heisa rond mijn baby wiens privacy ik wil beschermen.”

Grimes is sinds mei 2018 samen met de 48-jarige Musk. De zangeres heeft niet bevestigd dat hij de vader is van haar baby, maar tagde hem wel in het bericht. Musk heeft al vijf zoons met zijn ex-vrouw.