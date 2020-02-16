Vriend van overleden Britse ‘Love Island’-presentatrice blijft gebroken achter TDS

16 februari 2020

16u07

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De partner van Caroline Flack, Lewis Burton , is er kapot van dat zijn vriendin, jarenlang het gezicht van de Britse ‘Love Island’, is overleden. “Mijn hart is gebroken. We hadden iets heel speciaals”, schrijft de tennisser zondag op Instagram.

Het lichaam van Caroline (40) werd zaterdag aangetroffen. Haar advocaat bevestigde kort daarna dat de presentatrice, die kampte met mentale problemen, zelfmoord had gepleegd. “Ik heb er geen woorden voor. Ik heb zo veel pijn. Ik mis je zo erg”, reageert Lewis.

Hoewel Caroline en Lewis nog samen waren, waren ze wel verwikkeld in een rechtszaak. De presentatrice zou volgende maand in de rechtbank moeten verschijnen omdat ze wordt verdacht van de mishandeling van haar vriend. Omdat Lewis, die tijdens de zaak achter zijn vriendin bleef staan, de politie had gebeld en destijds zei te vrezen voor zijn leven mochten ze geen contact hebben met elkaar. De mishandelingszaak werd breed uitgemeten in de Britse roddelpers.

Trots

Lewis belooft “de stem” van Caroline te zijn nu ze er niet meer is. “Ik zal de vragen stellen die je zou willen stellen en ik zal alle antwoorden krijgen. Niets brengt je terug, maar ik zal ervoor zorgen dat je elke dag trots op me bent.”

De dood van de presentatrice schokte de Britse sterren. Zo reageerden onder anderen Kelly Osbourne, Kimberley Walsh en girlband Little Mix onthutst. Haar overlijden was ook aanleiding voor vele twitteraars om kritiek te uiten op de Britse media en de vele artikelen over haar en Lewis. Meerdere bladen, waaronder The Sun, zetten dergelijke items na haar dood offline.

Wie met vragen zit over zelfdoding, kan terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het gratis nummer 1813 en op de site www.zelfmoord1813.be.