Vriend van Jonas Brothers hackt hun account en daar kunnen de broers niet om lachen

26 september 2019

13u26

Nadat hij eerder het huwelijk van Joe Jonas livestreamde zonder dat de zanger het wist, heeft muzikant Diplo (40) nu het account van de Jonas Brothers gehackt. De zingende broers laten weten niet gediend te zijn met de grap, maar volgens Amerikaanse media gaat het om een promostunt. De band zou een liedje uitbrengen met Diplo, die nu promo voert.

Diplo heeft sinds woensdag het Instagramaccount van de Jonas Brothers overgenomen. Het leek er aanvankelijk op dat hij dat zonder toestemming van de zingende broers deed. De dj ontvolgde iedereen behalve zichzelf, veranderde de profielfoto in een kiekje waarop hij zelf prijkt en plaatste een foto van zichzelf in alleen een Calvin Klein-onderbroek met daarbij de tekst: "Calvin Klein, graag gedaan deze gratis promo." Ook postte hij een foto van zangtrio Hanson en schreef daarbij: "Vergeet nooit wie de originele Jonas Brothers waren.”

Alhoewel sommige fans dachten dat het om een lollige promo-actie ging van de Jonas Brothers, die bevriend zijn met Diplo, reageerden Nick, Jonas en Kevin geïrriteerd op de 'hack'. Op Twitter schreef een fan: “Of de Jonas Brothers zijn gehackt of ze houden net zoveel van Diplo als ik.” "Nee, zoveel houden we niet van Diplo, er wordt naar gekeken”, reageerden de broers vervolgens. Ze reageerden ook op de post die Diplo op hun Instagramaccount heeft geplaatst. "Serieus, bel me even, dit is niet grappig", liet Nick weten. Kevin schreef: “Dit was even leuk maar we hebben een show vanavond en we willen onze account terug." Joe volgt die redenering: “De eerste minuut was het grappig, maar daarna niet meer. Wie heeft jou het wachtwoord gegeven?.” Pikant detail: volgens Diplo was het Joe die dat deed.

Lol no we don’t love Diplo that much. Looking into it. https://t.co/hkUU8UpEQG Jonas Brothers(@ jonasbrothers) link

Het is echter onduidelijk of de broers echt kwaad zijn op Diplo. Volgens E! News is er aan hun redactie bevestigd dat de Jonas Brothers samenwerken met Diplo aan een nieuw nummer. Het zou dus kunnen dat de ‘hack’ in scène gezet is om die samenwerking extra in de spotlight te zetten. Of dat zo is, is niet officieel geweten.