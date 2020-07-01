Vormt Adele een koppel met Britse rapper? LOV

01 juli 2020

08u19 0 Celebrities De geruchten gaan al een lange tijd rond, en lijken nu weer op te laaien na een Instagrampost: fans denken dat Adele (32) een koppel vormt met de Britse rapper Skepta (37).

Adele is al een tijdje uit elkaar met haar ex Simon Konecki, waarvan de scheiding nog niet rond is. Toch zou de ‘Someone Like You'-zangeres klaar zijn voor een nieuwe relatie, en dat zou zijn met Skepta. De twee zijn al sinds 2016 hechte vrienden en ook aan het begin van hun vriendschap waren er al geruchten over een romance.

De geruchten laaien nu weer op door een Instagrampost van Adele, waarop de Britse rapper reageerde. “Ik zie dat je eindelijk je wachtwoord weer hebt”, schreef hij. Daarmee verwijst hij naar het feit dat de zangeres lange tijd geen toegang had tot haar eigen accounts op social media. Ze onthulde in een interview dat haar management bang was dat ze met haar ‘grote mond' iets stom zou posten. Adele reageerde op de opmerking van Skepta met een knipoog en een hartje.

Een onschuldige reactie, maar fans zoeken er meer achter. “Ik denk dat ze een relatie hebben”, of “kunnen jullie het gewoon officieel maken, alsjeblieft?” zijn enkele van de reacties.

