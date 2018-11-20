Voor miljoenen euro schade aan huis van ‘Malcolm in the Middle’-ster: “Mijn kat heeft alles vernield” TDS

20 november 2018

11u56 0 Celebrities Amerikaans acteur Frankie Muniz is ten einde raad. Terwijl hij enkele dagen naar Frankrijk was afgereisd voor de begrafenis van zijn oom, is zijn huis in Phoenix volledig ondergelopen en vernield. Bij aankomst trof hij water aan dat metershoog stond, en er is sprake van meer miljoenen euro’s aan schade. Frankie weet ook al hoe de ramp is kunnen gebeuren: hij geeft zijn kat de schuld.

De 32-jarige Frankie Muniz, vooral bekend van zijn rol in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, beleeft een heftige week. Hij moest eerst afscheid nemen van zijn oom Skip, en toen hij terug thuis kwam van de uitvaart, wachtte hem nóg een bittere pil. Het huis van Muniz was tijdens zijn afwezigheid volledig onder water gelopen, omdat zijn kat de kraan in de keuken had opengezet.

De acteur deelde zijn schokkende vaststelling op Twitter. “Ik kwam thuis van de begrafenis van mijn oom en vond een meter water in 4 van de 5 verdiepingen van mijn ‘brownstone’ (een vorm van een rijtjeshuis dat veel werd gebouwd in het noordoosten van de Verenigde Staten, red)”, aldus de acteur. “Ik ben alles kwijt wat ik bezit. Elke muur, elk kunstwerk, alle persoonlijke foto’s, meubels... Allemaal omdat mijn kat een paar dagen geleden per ongeluk een kraan heeft geopend terwijl wij weg waren.”

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. Frankie Muniz(@ frankiemuniz) link

Verwoest en uitgeput

De acteur zit er door de situatie volledig door. “Ik ben verwoest en uitgeput van die zware week, met het verlies van mijn oom Skip, het 45 uur reizen van en naar Frankrijk, om dan binnen te komen om deze ramp te vinden”, vervolgde hij. “Ik heb gisteren en vandaag meer gehuild dan in mijn hele leven samen. Vergeef me voor het luchten van mijn hart... ik heb gewoon wat steun nodig.” Muniz erkent verder de bizarre aard van zijn verhaal, maar benadrukt dat hij niet liegt. “Ik weet dat het belachelijk klinkt, maar ik zweer dat het waar is. Je zou de vernietiging niet geloven.”

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. Frankie Muniz(@ frankiemuniz) link

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. Frankie Muniz(@ frankiemuniz) link

Alsof dat niet genoeg was, kreeg Frankie Muniz nog meer pech te verwerken: op Twitter liet hij afgelopen weekend weten dat ook het hotel waar hij verbleef na de overstroming geëvacueerd moest worden. “Ik ben zojuist wakker geworden met het brandalarm en moet het hotel waar we logeren verlaten. Dit was een veelbewogen week.” De ravage die zijn viervoeter heeft veroorzaakt, zal allicht nog een lange nasleep krijgen.

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. Frankie Muniz(@ frankiemuniz) link