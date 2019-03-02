VIDEO. Zo reageerde de vierde Jonas Brother op hun muzikale comeback KD

12u20 0 Celebrities De Jonas Brothers, bestaande uit broers Kevin (31), Joe (29) en Nick (26), zijn helemaal terug met hun nieuwe nummer ‘Sucker’. Wat veel mensen echter niet weten, is dat er nog een vierde ‘Jonas Brother’ is. Frankie Jonas (18) reageert op Instagram op de muzikale comeback van zijn broers. “Ik ben hun grootste fan.”

De boyband Jonas Brothers, bekend van nummers als ‘S.O.S.’ en ‘Burnin’ Up’, ging in 2013 na onenigheid uit elkaar. De broers maakten vorige maand bekend na zes jaar weer samen de studio in te duiken. Wie niet deelnam was de vierde broer, Frankie. Toen de band in 2005 opgericht werd, was Frankie amper 5 jaar. Velen vonden het dan ook logisch dat hij niet met zijn veel oudere broers in de band zat. Nu hij 18 is, is de jongste Jonas echter ouder dan zijn broers waren toen ze als jonge tieners met hun muziekgroepje begonnen. Sommige fans vragen zich dan ook af of de jongen het niet erg vindt dat hij opnieuw geen deel uitmaakt van de groep.

(lees verder onder de video)

Kevin, Joe, Nick en Frankie plaatsten daarom allemaal hetzelfde filmpje online van een vrolijke Frankie die danst op het nieuwe nummer ‘Sucker’. “De vierde, en coolste, Jonas Brother Frankie danst op onze nieuwe single. Hij is altijd de coolste Jonas geweest”, schrijft Nick. “De jongens zijn terug. Ik ben zo trots op jullie”, schrijft Frankie zelf op zijn eigen pagina. “Ik ben al fan sinds ik geboren ben en niemand kan mijn titel van grootste fan afnemen.”