VIDEO. Victoria Beckham gaat uit de bol op 'Spice Up Your Life' DBJ

18 september 2018

22u31

Bron: Instagram 2 Celebrities Voor een reünie met de Spice Girls is ze blijkbaar de minst grote voorstaander, maar haar danspasjes is Victoria Beckham (44) nog niet verleerd. Op Instagram verscheen een filmpje waarin ze los gaat op een van haar oude nummers.

Victoria Beckham had reden genoeg voor een feestje. Deze week mocht de ex-Spice Girl voor het eerst aantreden met haar kledinglijn op de London Fashion Week. Haar kinderen (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz en Harper) en manlief David Beckham waren daar om haar te steunen.

Plaats voor het feestje? Mark's Club in Londen, op de avond van de modeshow. Het nummer 'Spice Up Your Life' dateert inmiddels van 1997, van het debuutalbum van de Spice Girls, Spiceworld.