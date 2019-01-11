VIDEO. Foo Fighters-frontman Dave Grohl smakt weer tegen podium Redactie

11 januari 2019

06u17

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Foo Fighters-voorman Dave Grohl (49), die in 2015 zijn been brak bij een optreden in de Zweedse stad Göteborg, is gisteren tijdens een concert in Las Vegas weer keihard van het podium gevallen. De muzikant moest door beveiligers op de been worden geholpen.

Grohl en de band traden op tijdens een privéfeest dat speakerfabrikant JBL had georganiseerd als onderdeel van de Consumer Electronics Show die momenteel in de Amerikaanse gokstad aan de gang is. Tijdens het optreden kreeg Grohl een blikje van iemand in het publiek. Hij nam, spelend op zijn gitaar, een slok en probeerde vervolgens weer het podium op te klimmen. Mogelijk struikelde hij daarbij over kabels. Of de muzikant gewond raakte, is onduidelijk. Hij speelde en liep gewoon door.

De fratsen van Grohl werden door bezoekers van het feest gefilmd en vrijwel direct op sociale media gezet. De beelden van Grohls gestuntel worden massaal gedeeld en voorzien van hilarische commentaren. “Godzijdank ben je deze keer weer heel gebleven”, reageert iemand. Een ander: “Break a leg, you did it again my hero.”

Foo Fighters moest in 2015 vanwege Grohls beenbreuk afzeggen voor Pinkpop. Vorig jaar traden ze er toch weer op en namen revanche met een wervelende rockshow. De Amerikaanse band speelde vorig jaar ook weer in Göteborg. Tijdens dat concert schrokken fans toen Grohl weer van het podium leek te zijn gevallen. Korte tijd later bleek dat de band, bij wijze van ludiek geintje, een stuntman had ingehuurd.