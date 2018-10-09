VIDEO. Ed Sheeran zingt een verjaardagsliedje voor Bruno Mars

De jarige deelde op Instagram een video waarin te zien is hoe hij zijn taart - een verzameling cupcakes waarop zijn naam is gespeld - aansnijdt. Daarna komt Sheeran (27) in beeld, die een speciale versie zingt van het verjaardagslied. Voor de naam van Bruno voegt hij toe 'tweevoudig Superbowl-artiest' toe. Mars trad twee keer op tijdens de American footballfinale: in 2014 en 2016.

Na het liedje klinkt er applaus van andere aanwezigen, maar Bruno roept: 'Nog een keer', waarop Ed opnieuw met het liedje begint.

Bruno grapt bij de clip: "Je weet dat je het hebt gemaakt als je Ed Sheeran kan inhuren om Happy Birthday voor je te zingen."