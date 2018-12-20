VIDEO. Dimitri Vegas schittert als Spider-Man in nieuwe film: “Dit had ik nooit verwacht” JOLE

20 december 2018

07u48

Bron: VTM NIEUWS 0

Dimitri Vegas schittert als Spider-Man in de nieuwe film ‘Into The Spider Verse’. De Antwerpse dj verleent zijn stem aan Peter B. Parker, die in de superheld verandert na een spinnenbeet. Vegas zelf is grote fan van de Marvel-figuur. “Het is heel leuk om Peter Parker te zijn, zeker omdat het zo’n interessante versie van het personage is”, zei Vegas in een interview. De film is nu te zien in de bioscoop.