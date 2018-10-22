VIDEO. Chris Hemsworth neemt lifter mee... per helikopter MVO

22 oktober 2018

10u52

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een lifter in Australië kreeg dit weekend hulp van Chris Hemsworth. De jongen werd door de Thor-acteur per helikopter naar zijn plaats van bestemming gebracht.

Chris en een vriend waren met de auto onderweg naar de helikopter toen ze de lifter langs de weg zagen die net als zij naar surfstad Byron Bay wilde. “We geven ‘m wel een lift”, vertellen ze in een filmpje dat Chris zondag op Instagram plaatste. “Hij weet alleen niet dat we de helikopter nemen.”

Nadat ze reizende muzikant Scott Hildebrand hebben afgezet, grapt Chris tegen hem: “Oké Scotty, de droom is voorbij, terug naar het gewone liftleven.” De acteur schrijft bij het clipje: “We hebben een lifter opgepikt. Het was geen seriemoordenaar, daar waren we heel blij mee.”