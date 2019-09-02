VIDEO. Beyoncé krijgt vervroegde verjaardagstaart SH

02 september 2019

17u17

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Hoewel ze eigenlijk pas op 4 september jarig is, kreeg Beyoncé afgelopen zondag toch al een verjaardagstaart om aan te snijden. Op een video van een fanaccount op Instagram is te zien hoe Queen B verrast werd met de zoete traktatie.

De zangeres was samen met haar man Jay-Z backstage op het Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Tussen de optredens door begonnen de aanwezige vrienden en familie ineens te zingen voor Beyoncé, die woensdag 38 jaar wordt. De moeder van drie werd verrast met een verjaardagstaart. Jay-Z stond intussen klaar om te toosten met een flinke fles champagne.