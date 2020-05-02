Victoria Beckham viert 45ste verjaardag van David met bijzonder inpakpapier en een ontroerende videomontage BDB

Victoria Beckham (46) heeft op een bijzondere manier de 45ste verjaardag van haar echtgenoot David Beckham gevierd. De voetballer kreeg z'n cadeaus namelijk in inpakpapier met z'n eigen gezicht erop. Daarnaast postte de voormalige Spice Girl een ontroerende montage van hun hoogtepunten van de voorbije jaren.

Victoria postte eerst een foto van een hele tijd geleden waarop ze de honden uitlaat met David in Manchester. “Gelukkige verjaardag, David”, schreef ze erbij. “Herinner je je onze wandelingen met Snoop en Puffy nog? 23 jaar later laten we nog altijd honden uit samen. Ik hou zoveel van je x.” In de Instagram Stories van Victoria was ook te zien dat de cadeautjes voor David op een bijzondere manier ingepakt waren, namelijk in papier met z'n eigen hoofd erop.

Als kers op de taart zwierde de modeontwerpster nog een montage met verschillende foto’s online. Daarop waren verschillende herinneringen te zien van hen als koppel en met hun kroost. De twee hebben vier kinderen: zonen Brooklyn, Harper en Romeo en dochter Cruz. “Gelukkige verjaardag aan de beste papa”, klonk de bijhorende boodschap. “We vieren dit in lockown en we missen Brooklyn en onze vrienden en familie. We houden enorm van jullie allemaal xxx.” Hun oudste zoon verblijft momenteel in de Verenigde Staten met z’n vriendin Nicola Petz, terwijl de rest van het gezin in Londen verblijft.

