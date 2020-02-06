Victoria Beckham schakelt Gentenaar in om Instagramfilter te ontwikkelen Lorenzo Veppi

06 februari 2020

13u28

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Celebrities Gezichtsfilters op Instagram zijn hot, en dat is ook Victoria Beckham niet ontgaan. De voormalige Spice Girl wil meesurfen op de trend en ging in ons land op zoek naar talent om zo’n filter te ontwerpen. Niet toevallig, want de Gentse illustrator Lars Lagaisse werd al opgemerkt door de Kardashians.

Lars Lagaisse (30) is een Gentse illustrator die met zijn eigen bedrijf ‘Kaart Blanche’ ludieke wenskaartjes op de markt brengt. Het creatief bureau maakt daarnaast ook gifjes en zelfs Instagramfilters, die heel erg in de smaak vallen bij het online publiek. Zo ontwierp Lars in januari een filter die bepaalt welk lid je bent uit de Kardashian-familie. Die werd opgepikt door de Kardashians zelf, en ging zo snel viral.

Onder de meer dan 150 miljoen kijkers van de Kardashian-filter, zat dus ook Victoria Beckham. Die vond het duidelijk een leuk idee, want vervolgens werd Lars door het team van Posh gecontacteerd om ook zo’n ontwerp te maken. De filter, genaamd ‘Welke Victoria ben jij?’ bestaat uit 6 verschillende versies van de celebrity: de Spice Girl, cover star, beauty boss, mom, fitness addict en de CEO.

Lars is al van kleins af aan fan van de Spice Girls. Hij plaatste een foto op Instagram van zichzelf op 8-jarige leeftijd, waarop hij een Posh Spice Barbiepop vasthoudt. “Wat er gebeurd is, is zo surrealistisch”, zegt Lars. Victoria zelf plaatste trots een story waarop ze poseert met haar eigen filter.

Als je de creatie van Lars zelf eens wilt proberen, kun je het profiel van Victoria Beckham bezoeken en het tabblad ‘filters’ aanklikken.