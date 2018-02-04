Vermiste broer van Kim Catrall is overleden
It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS link
In dat bericht maakte ze duidelijk dat de 55-jarige man sinds dinsdag 30 januari vermist was. "Zijn sleutels, telefoon en portemonnee heeft hij op tafel achtergelaten en hij heeft de voordeur niet afgesloten", schreef Kim (61) ongerust.
"Dat is niets voor Chris. Hij zou nooit het huis verlaten zonder deze spullen mee te nemen. Bovendien heeft hij zeven lieve honden. Help ons hem veilig thuis te brengen."
Over de verdere toedracht van het overlijden is verder niets bekend. De man woonde in het stadje Lacombe in de Canadese provincie Alberta. Kim Catrall vraagt om de privacy te eerbiedigen. Ze bedankt iedereen voor de vele steunbetuigingen.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
#Missing: Christopher Cattrall, 55, #Lacombe County. pic.twitter.com/ixhIdFFEx9 link
