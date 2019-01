Vermiste 14-jarige zoon van Sinéad O’Connor duikt toch weer op

This is my 14 yr old son. Missing since Friday. Last seen in Wicklow town at 7.42 pm tonight. Allegedly Headed for the home of someone called Orlando. If you see him or he is at your home please contact Dundrum or Wicklow Gardai. pic.twitter.com/K9HhWVDoAa

Shuhada’ Sadaqat(@ MagdaDavitt77)