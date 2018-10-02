Verdrietige Pink neemt afscheid van hond MVO

Triest nieuws voor Pink. Bij terugkomst van het Australische deel van haar Beautiful Trauma-tour, moest ze afscheid nemen van haar geliefde hond Frangelica, die ze 'Nanni' noemde. Het dier werd 16 jaar oud.

Op Instagram postte de zangeres een emotionele foto, waarop ze innig knuffelend met de viervoeter te zien is. Ze schrijft erbij: "Afscheidskus voor Frangelica 'Nanni' Moore Hart. 2002-2008. Rust in zonneschijn mooi meisje. Dank je wel dat je gewacht hebt tot ik weer thuis was."

De zangeres reisde deze zomer met haar gezin door Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland waar 42 shows gepland stonden. Vanwege ziekte was ze genoodzaakt een aantal optredens af te zeggen.

In 2013 overleed Pink's andere hondje, bulldog Foxy Mamma.