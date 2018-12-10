Vader van Chrissy Teigen vereeuwigt dochter op lichaam voor haar verjaardag KD

10 december 2018

22u15

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Chrissy Teigen vierde eind vorige maand haar 33ste verjaardag. Speciaal voor die gelegenheid liet haar vader een tatoeage van haar gezicht op zijn schouder zetten. Dat meldt het model zelf op Twitter.

“Mijn vader liet een tatoeage van mij zetten voor zijn verjaardag”, schrijft de vrouw van zanger John Legend op Instagram. De beeltenis van het model prijkt voortaan op de linkerarm van Ron Teigen. Iets wat ze klaarblijkelijk geweldig vindt. Ze deelde het nieuws zelf op sociale media en voegde er enkele emoticons van rode hartjes aan toe. Of de man ook van plan is om een tatoeage te laten zetten van zijn andere dochter Tina is niet geweten.