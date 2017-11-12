Tyrese Gibson: "Ingestort door antidepressiva"
De Afgelopen tijd liet Tyrese steeds vaker van zich horen, vooral via uitspattingen op de sociale media. De bitsige juridische strijd met ex-vrouw Norma, de moeder van zijn dochter Shayla (10), kwam geregeld aan bod. Op Instagram barstte hij onlangs in tranen uit en beweerde hij vijf miljoen dollar te hebben gekregen van Will Smith. Ook Gibsons collega Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson kreeg er al van langs: hij werd door Tyrse meermaals egoïstisch genoemd.
Nu weer helder
Tyrese postte op zijn profiel een foto van het bewuste zware antidepressivum, dat hij kreeg voorschreven door zijn arts. Volgens hem zijn de pillen de oorzaak van zijn grillen. "Voor anderen werkt het misschien, maar het had een tegenovergesteld effect op mij en dat is de reden van mijn publieke inzinking", schrijft hij. "Ik denk nu weer helder. Dit wordt uit mijn systeem gespoeld en ik ben er klaar voor om me weer 100% te voelen."
Waarschuwing
"Wat deze medicijnen de afgelopen twee maanden met mij hebben gedaan, heeft invloed gehad op veel mensen", gaat hij verder. "Dit zijn mijn publieke excuses. Sommige zal ik persoonlijk maken. Het spijt mij zo." Tyrese hoopt anderen met zijn boodschap te waarschuwen voor het gebruik van dergelijke zware medicijnen.
11:11 today here’s my public apology - FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way.... everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs......... because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online - I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% - please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father........... This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com
