Tyrese Gibson: "Ingestort door antidepressiva" TDS

11u16

Bron: Instagram 0 EPA Celebrities Acteur Tyrese Gibson zich op Instagram geëxcuseerd voor alle heisa die de afgelopen maanden rond hem was ontstaan. De 'Fast & Furious'-acteur zegt dat het komt door de zware medicijnen die hij moet slikken.

De Afgelopen tijd liet Tyrese steeds vaker van zich horen, vooral via uitspattingen op de sociale media. De bitsige juridische strijd met ex-vrouw Norma, de moeder van zijn dochter Shayla (10), kwam geregeld aan bod. Op Instagram barstte hij onlangs in tranen uit en beweerde hij vijf miljoen dollar te hebben gekregen van Will Smith. Ook Gibsons collega Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson kreeg er al van langs: hij werd door Tyrse meermaals egoïstisch genoemd.

Nu weer helder

Tyrese postte op zijn profiel een foto van het bewuste zware antidepressivum, dat hij kreeg voorschreven door zijn arts. Volgens hem zijn de pillen de oorzaak van zijn grillen. "Voor anderen werkt het misschien, maar het had een tegenovergesteld effect op mij en dat is de reden van mijn publieke inzinking", schrijft hij. "Ik denk nu weer helder. Dit wordt uit mijn systeem gespoeld en ik ben er klaar voor om me weer 100% te voelen."

Waarschuwing

"Wat deze medicijnen de afgelopen twee maanden met mij hebben gedaan, heeft invloed gehad op veel mensen", gaat hij verder. "Dit zijn mijn publieke excuses. Sommige zal ik persoonlijk maken. Het spijt mij zo." Tyrese hoopt anderen met zijn boodschap te waarschuwen voor het gebruik van dergelijke zware medicijnen.