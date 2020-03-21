Twitter toont weinig begrip voor breakdown van Sam Smith tijdens quarantaine: “Aandachtszoeker” BDB

21 maart 2020

16u22

Bron: Page Six 0 Celebrities Sam Smith (27) heeft het moeilijk met de quarantaine tijdens de coronacrisis. Dat toonde de zanger met enkele emotionele foto’s op Instagram. De reacties op sociale media zijn weinig begripvol. “Aandachtszoeker. Jij zit daar in je miljoenenvilla, andere mensen hebben het echt zwaar”, klinkt het.

“De verschillende fases van een inzinking tijdens de quarantaine”, zette Smith bij enkele foto’s waarop duidelijk te zien is dat de zanger het moeilijk heeft. Op het laatste beeld lijkt hij zelfs te wenen. Volgens The Sun heeft de artiest zich teruggetrokken in z’n optrekje in Londen - goed voor 5 slaapkamers en een waarde van 14 miljoen dollar (13 miljoen euro). Op Twitter deelde hij ook verschillende updates waarin hij vertelt dat hij ziek is en dat hij niet het type persoon is dat in stilte lijdt.

Eerder vertelde de zanger ook al dat hij zich steendood verveelde. “Ik heb hoofdpijn en last van allergieën, maar voor de rest ben ik ok. Toch blijf ik binnen omdat ik veilig wil blijven”, zei hij in een videoboodschap. “Het zijn vreemde tijden. Ik zend jullie daarom m’n liefde. Hopelijk gaat alles goed met jullie, ook op mentaal vlak. Het is belangrijk dat we goed voor elkaar zorgen, zeker voor de ouderen onder ons. Ik ben op dit moment erg bezorgd over m’n grootmoeder.”

(Lees verder onder de tweets.)

Thinking of you all x pic.twitter.com/xzSl0QURlM Sam Smith(@ samsmith) link

I’m so annoying when I’m sick. I wish I was that person who suffered silently and patiently. I am just not that human, I don’t shut up about it 😭😩🤢💦🤯🧘🏻‍♂️ Sam Smith(@ samsmith) link

Op Twitter kan de breakdown van de zanger op weinig sympathie rekenen. Zo noemt de Britse tv-presentator Piers Morgan Smith een aandachtszoeker. “Doe normaal. Dit is een oorlog.” En ook andere twitteraars tonen weinig begrip. “Een typische celebrity die te weinig aandacht heeft gekregen”, kinkt het. Of: “Jij zit daar in je miljoenenvilla met je eindeloze voorraad aan eten en spullen terwijl andere mensen het echt zwaar hebben.”

FFS.

I can't take any more of this celebrity attention-seeking bullsh*t.

Get a grip, the lot of you.

This is a war, not an Instagram story op. https://t.co/lboW3GKgFx Piers Morgan(@ piersmorgan) link

Good old #SamSmith once again proving how out of touch with reality he and his fellow celebs are. Just a shame he is getting the attention he so desperately craves. https://t.co/9NtwtmbGOd Drumming monkey(@ _drummingmonkey) link

Global pandemic with thousands of people dying and he STILL has to make it about himself cos he ain’t been in the headlines for 5mins. Vile human being #samsmith pic.twitter.com/8SgfAtC0pi James Betts(@ purplerainonme) link

Thousands of job losses, business closures, sector devastation - not to mention actual human death.



But this insufferable cunt cries at being stuck in a £12m mansion for a couple of weeks.

What are we encouraging, in this fucking country?! #SamSmith https://t.co/xIWjo4n3iA Benji(@ BenjiM43) link