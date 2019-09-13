Travis Scott wist Kylie Jenner te overtuigen voor naakte Playboy-shoot SH

13 september 2019

16u12

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Als haar vriend Travis Scott (28) niet met het idee was gekomen, had Kylie Jenner (22) misschien wel nooit in de Playboy gestaan. De realityster liet zich door haar liefje overhalen de naaktshoot te doen.

“Ik was helemaal nooit van plan te poseren voor Playboy”, zegt de 22-jarige ondernemer en realityster in het blootblad, waarvan People alvast een fragment heeft gedeeld. Nadat Kylie hoorde dat de rapper, met wie ze dochter Stormi heeft, verantwoordelijk zou zijn voor de shoot veranderde ze toch van gedachten. “Toen jij je ideeën aan me voorlegde - dat jij verantwoordelijk zou zijn voor de cover, de creatieve visie en de geselecteerde foto’s - klonk het perfect omdat ik jou en jouw visie vertrouw”, zei Kylie.

Voor de acht pagina’s tellende reportage, die vanaf dinsdag te zien is in de Amerikaanse Playboy, werd Kylie ook geïnterviewd door Travis. Ze vertelde hem onder meer dat ze zich mede dankzij hem een sexy vrouw voelt. “Jij herinnert me eraan dat het moederschap en sexy zijn gewoon samengaan en dat je niet gelijk al je normen en waarden verliest of een slechte moeder bent als je je seksualiteit omarmt.”