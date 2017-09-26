Tot 543.000 dollar per post: deze 10 sterren verdienen het meeste geld op Instagram
Het financieel magazine Forbes stelde een top 10 op van de celebrities die hun bankrekening flink aanspekken door merken op social media te promoten. Cristiano Ronaldo is met 111 miljoen volgers de sportman die het meest opstrijkt met Instagram. Hij maakt reclame voor zowat alles: dat gaat van hoofdtelefoons tot smartphones. De voetballer zou tot 400.000 dollar per gesponsorde post verdienen. Socialite Kylie Jenner krijgt tot 389.000 dollar dankzij haar 98 miljoen volgers. Maar de ultieme top is voor Selena Gomez. De zangeres heeft 127 miljoen volgers en kan tot 543.000 dollar per gesponsorde post opstrijken.
1. Selena Gomez (543.000 dollar)
Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner
2. Kim Kardashian (498.000 dollar)
Happy Birthday @steph_shep I LOVE YOU!
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (400.000 dollar)
4. Kylie Jenner (398.000 dollar)
throwback Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️
5. Kendall Jenner (368.000 dollar)
write to me @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador
6. Khloe Kardashian (249.000 dollar)
Sort of over Andrew and Hrush in this picture but I got over it and I love them again
7. Kourtney Kardashian (249.000 dollar)
hello
8. Cara Delevingne (150.000 dollar)
I can't believe my book #MirrorMirror is coming out so soon - 5th October!! To celebrate, there are 500 of these cool Mirror, Mirror tote bags up for grabs to anyone that has pre-ordered a copy of the book or a ticket to one of my events (UK ONLY). Go to the link in my bio to enter and be in with a chance of winning one!
9. Gigi Hadid (120.000 dollar)
new @voguejapan @luigiandiango
10. LeBron James (120.000 dollar)
On the lookout wit my woe @teamswish for haters that don't wanna see you shine. They come in all shapes, colors and sizes so be aware! Put on your blinders, focus and push towards inspiring, greatness and happiness! If they don't bring energy towards you, don't be around them. #livelaughlove❤️ #striveforgreatness
