Tot 543.000 dollar per post: deze 10 sterren verdienen het meeste geld op Instagram

  • Bron: Forbes, News.com.au
Instagram
Celebrities Instagram is een leuke blik achter de schermen van het leven van sterren. Maar voor hen is het vooral een lucratieve zaak, de populairste namen verdienen duizenden dollars met slechts één gesponsorde post. Een lijstje van de 10 grootverdieners op Instagram.

Het financieel magazine Forbes stelde een top 10 op van de celebrities die hun bankrekening flink aanspekken door merken op social media te promoten. Cristiano Ronaldo is met 111 miljoen volgers de sportman die het meest opstrijkt met Instagram. Hij maakt reclame voor zowat alles: dat gaat van hoofdtelefoons tot smartphones. De voetballer zou tot 400.000 dollar per gesponsorde post verdienen. Socialite Kylie Jenner krijgt tot 389.000 dollar dankzij haar 98 miljoen volgers. Maar de ultieme top is voor Selena Gomez. De zangeres heeft 127 miljoen volgers en kan tot 543.000 dollar per gesponsorde post opstrijken.

1. Selena Gomez (543.000 dollar)

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner

5m Likes, 70.2k Comments - Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Instagram: "Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner"

2. Kim Kardashian (498.000 dollar)

Happy Birthday @steph_shep I LOVE YOU!

1.3m Likes, 18.3k Comments - Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Instagram: "Happy Birthday @steph_shep I LOVE YOU!"

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (400.000 dollar)

2.9m Likes, 13.6k Comments - Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Instagram: ""

4. Kylie Jenner (398.000 dollar)

throwback Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️

579.7k Likes, 7,751 Comments - Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Instagram: "throwback Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️"

5. Kendall Jenner (368.000 dollar)

write to me @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador

2.9m Likes, 237.3k Comments - Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Instagram: "write to me @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador"

6. Khloe Kardashian (249.000 dollar)

Sort of over Andrew and Hrush in this picture but I got over it and I love them again

804k Likes, 3,854 Comments - Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Instagram: "Sort of over Andrew and Hrush in this picture but I got over it and I love them again "

7. Kourtney Kardashian (249.000 dollar)

hello

540k Likes, 2,644 Comments - Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Instagram: "hello"

8. Cara Delevingne (150.000 dollar)

I can't believe my book #MirrorMirror is coming out so soon - 5th October!! To celebrate, there are 500 of these cool Mirror, Mirror tote bags up for grabs to anyone that has pre-ordered a copy of the book or a ticket to one of my events (UK ONLY). Go to the link in my bio to enter and be in with a chance of winning one!

577.8k Likes, 1,425 Comments - Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Instagram: "I can't believe my book #MirrorMirror is coming out so soon - 5th October!! To celebrate, there are..."

9. Gigi Hadid (120.000 dollar)

new @voguejapan @luigiandiango

1.2m Likes, 2,939 Comments - Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Instagram: "new @voguejapan @luigiandiango"

10. LeBron James (120.000 dollar)

On the lookout wit my woe @teamswish for haters that don't wanna see you shine. They come in all shapes, colors and sizes so be aware! Put on your blinders, focus and push towards inspiring, greatness and happiness! If they don't bring energy towards you, don't be around them. #livelaughlove❤️ #striveforgreatness

1m Likes, 10.7k Comments - LeBron James (@kingjames) on Instagram: "On the lookout wit my woe @teamswish for haters that don't wanna see you shine. They come in all..."

Lees ook: Selena Gomez lanceert haar eerste Puma-campagne

Heb je even?

