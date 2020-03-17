Tormund uit ‘Game Of Thrones’ heeft ook corona
"Groeten uit Noorwegen!", schrijft de acteur bij een foto waarop hij met zijn vrouw te zien is. "Helaas moet ik vertellen dat ik positief getest ben op Covid-19. Mijn familie en ik gaan zo lang dat nodig is in zelfisolatie." De Noor, die in ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tormund Giantsbane speelde, zegt dat hij op zich in goede gezondheid verkeert, met alleen lichte symptomen en een verkoudheid.
De acteur roept zijn volgers op de richtlijnen rond het virus te volgen. "Er zijn mensen voor wie deze diagnose desastreus kan zijn, dus ik vraag jullie allemaal ontzettend voorzichtig te zijn. Was je handen, hou anderhalve meter afstand, ga in quarantaine: doe alles om dit virus te stoppen. We kunnen hier samen tegen vechten en crisis in onze ziekenhuizen voorkomen.”
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
