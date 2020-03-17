Tormund uit ‘Game Of Thrones’ heeft ook corona TK

De Noorse acteur Kristofer Hivju is besmet met het coronavirus. Dat heeft de 'Game Of Thrones'-ster maandag bekendgemaakt via sociale media.

"Groeten uit Noorwegen!", schrijft de acteur bij een foto waarop hij met zijn vrouw te zien is. "Helaas moet ik vertellen dat ik positief getest ben op Covid-19. Mijn familie en ik gaan zo lang dat nodig is in zelfisolatie." De Noor, die in ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tormund Giantsbane speelde, zegt dat hij op zich in goede gezondheid verkeert, met alleen lichte symptomen en een verkoudheid.

De acteur roept zijn volgers op de richtlijnen rond het virus te volgen. "Er zijn mensen voor wie deze diagnose desastreus kan zijn, dus ik vraag jullie allemaal ontzettend voorzichtig te zijn. Was je handen, hou anderhalve meter afstand, ga in quarantaine: doe alles om dit virus te stoppen. We kunnen hier samen tegen vechten en crisis in onze ziekenhuizen voorkomen.”