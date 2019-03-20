Topmodel Emily Ratajkowski is woedend om commentaar op foto in bikini TDS

Topmodel Emily Ratajkowski (27) heeft op Instagram hard uitgehaald naar verschillende bodyshamers, nadat zij kwetsende commentaren hadden geplaatst op een foto waarop Emily samen met een vriendin in bikini op het strand ligt. Sommigen meenden dan ook dat de enige reden waarom Emily de foto deelde, was om haar eigen slanke lijn in de kijker te zetten.

Emily Ratajkowski en haar vriendin Caitlin King genoten enkele dagen terug van een uitje naar het strand. Beide dames droegen badkleding van Emily’s eigen swimwear-lijn, en daar wou het model uiteraard graag een foto van delen. Alle aandacht ging echter niet naar de badmode, maar wel meteen naar de lichamen van de twee.

Zo schoten enkele volgers met scherp op Ratajkowski, omdat zij “deze foto bewust gepost heeft om aan te tonen dat jouw lichaam veel mooier is dan dat van je vriendin”. Ook iemand anders keurde de foto af: “Dik zijn is noch mooi, noch gezond. Laten we alstublieft niet hypocriet doen”.

Verdedigd

Emily wou die woorden evenwel niet zomaar laten passeren. Ze verdedigde zich en zette de bodyshamers te kijk met een gevatte reactie. “Ik hou van mijn vriendin én haar lichaam en ik vind dat ze er super goed uitziet op de foto”, schreef ze. “Het is een heel schattig kiekje van ons terwijl we aan het bruinen zijn. Al deze haters zijn gek. Het feit dat je gewend bent om op het internet één lichaamstype te zien, betekent niet dat dat het enige is dat als ‘mooi’ aanzien moet worden”.