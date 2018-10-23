Topmodel Doutzen Kroes buiten strijd door tropisch virus Redactie

23 oktober 2018

16u55

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Doutzen Kroes heeft een tropisch virus opgelopen. Daardoor zit het Friese topmodel al twee weken ziek thuis.

Doutzen heeft al meerdere klussen moeten annuleren door de ziekte. Aan welk tropisch virus ze precies lijdt, is nog niet duidelijk. Ook weet ze niet waar ze het virus heeft opgelopen. Dat laat haar management aan RTL Boulevard weten. Het is in ieder geval niet levensbedreigend. Het model heeft last van griepachtige symptomen en lijkt zich soms even wat fitter te voelen, maar voelt zich daarna weer slechter.

In afwachting van de uitslagen van de onderzoeken die ze heeft gehad, is ze thuis aan het herstellen.