Topchef Nick Bril biedt antwoord op zijn haters: "Er is een verschil tussen een allergie en het zoeken van een makkelijk excuus"
"Ik kreeg veel steun van collega's die weten hoe moeilijk het kan zijn om zoveel verschillende eisen te krijgen van klanten, maar ook heel wat haatreacties van mensen die mij of mijn familie een voedselallergie toewensen", steekt hij van wal op Instagram.
Hij wil vooral verduidelijken dat mensen met een echte allergie nog bij hem terecht kunnen. "Die bellen altijd op voorhand, en dan passen we ons menu aan. Maar al te vaak gebruiken mensen een allergie gewoon als excuus om iets dat ze niet lusten te vermijden. Dat is gewoon zonde van al die dure producten en dieren die zijn gestorven gewoon zodat wij ervan zouden kunnen genieten. Het geeft ook een pak extra werk en stress voor het personeel in de keuken."
Tot slot zegt hij dat zulke mensen zich beter zouden opstellen voor nieuwe smaken. "Topchefs wijden hun hele leven aan het creëren van bijzondere gerechten, komen dineren is voor mensen die graag nieuwe dingen ontdekken. Dus aan de mensen met allergieën: jullie zijn heel welkom. En aan mensen die allergieën verzinnen om binnen hun comfortzone te kunnen blijven: stel je in het vervolg open voor iets nieuws."
Today I hit the newspapers, with my insta stories about a trend which has been growing for a few years now. A lot of support from people who know how difficult it is , but also a lot of bad reactions from people who started hating me, even wishing me or a beloved one , an intolerance or allergy. ( really?) People who have an issue, will respectfully tell us in advance, and we are able to adjust this. Yes we can host gluten and lactose allergies. Yes we can take peanuts out of the menu. Yes we can adjust the issues. And we will! But in this matter there is a very fine line between those who suffer, and those who use these issues, because the don’t like to eat certain flavors or think they will not enjoy it, prepared by chefs who want to take amazing and expensive produce to a next level. Or they just want to look nice in their beach clothes during summer. We had all miss- uses of these requests. The extra labor cost, the extra stress in terms of routing, workflow and failures made by our team that creates extra stress with employees.The costs of loss of these products, animals and things that have died , for us to enjoy, just because people want to go to a fine dining restaurant, but just don’t want to dine with finesse. That’s a big difference. Fine dining is ment for people who love gastronomy, who love to explore new flavors, who love to enjoy the richness that our industry offers. But piling up a collection of things that you preferably don’t like to eat, but still want to have a 15 coarse exiting menu, that 15 times needs to be entertaining, flavorful, packed with texture, and sexy and exiting , coarse after coarse is the same like walking on water? Dear followers, fans or people who think i am an asshole speaking openly about this. I hope with this post that the people with issues, understand that me and all my colleagues with respect your demands. And the people who use these intolerance and allergies just to stay in their comfortzone, maybe open up for chefs who invest their lives to prepare en present food in a unique way. With their hearts and soul. Me and my fellow cheffriends are thankfull for making us enjoy our passion again 🙏🏻
