Topchef Nick Bril biedt antwoord op zijn haters: "Er is een verschil tussen een allergie en het zoeken van een makkelijk excuus" MVO

24 juli 2018

16u55 0 Celebrities Topchef Nick Bril van The Jane deed vorige week enkele opvallende uitspraken. “Al die allergieën en speciale wensen van gasten zorgen voor chaos in de keuken. Heel vervelend voor ons en voor de andere klanten die lang moeten wachten.” Daar kreeg hij veel kritiek op, en vandaag biedt hij een antwoord aan mensen die hem 'begonnen te haten'.

"Ik kreeg veel steun van collega's die weten hoe moeilijk het kan zijn om zoveel verschillende eisen te krijgen van klanten, maar ook heel wat haatreacties van mensen die mij of mijn familie een voedselallergie toewensen", steekt hij van wal op Instagram.

Hij wil vooral verduidelijken dat mensen met een echte allergie nog bij hem terecht kunnen. "Die bellen altijd op voorhand, en dan passen we ons menu aan. Maar al te vaak gebruiken mensen een allergie gewoon als excuus om iets dat ze niet lusten te vermijden. Dat is gewoon zonde van al die dure producten en dieren die zijn gestorven gewoon zodat wij ervan zouden kunnen genieten. Het geeft ook een pak extra werk en stress voor het personeel in de keuken."

Tot slot zegt hij dat zulke mensen zich beter zouden opstellen voor nieuwe smaken. "Topchefs wijden hun hele leven aan het creëren van bijzondere gerechten, komen dineren is voor mensen die graag nieuwe dingen ontdekken. Dus aan de mensen met allergieën: jullie zijn heel welkom. En aan mensen die allergieën verzinnen om binnen hun comfortzone te kunnen blijven: stel je in het vervolg open voor iets nieuws."