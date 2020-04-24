Tom Hanks geeft gepeste 8-jarige Corona een Corona-typemachine Cindy van Rijswijk

24 april 2020

18u48

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Tom Hanks heeft zich weer eens van zijn beste kant laten zien toen hij de 8-jarige Australische jongen Corona De Vries een typemachine van het merk Corona beloofde. Corona werd vanwege zijn naam gepest.

De pestkoppen plaagden de scholier vanwege zijn naam in verband met de uitbraak van het coronavirus dat ook in Australië slachtoffers heeft geëist. Daar vielen tot nu toe 67 doden en raakten ruim 6500 mensen besmet.

“Ik voel me beroemd”, zei Corona tegen Reuters nadat hij de boodschap van Hanks hoorde. Hanks stuurde een bericht aan Corona nadat de jongen hem een brief had gestuurd met de vraag: “Gaat het goed met je?” Daarop ontstond al snel een langeafstandvriendschap tussen Corona en Tom.

De Amerikaanse acteur weet wat het is om besmet te zijn met het coronavirus. Hij en zijn echtgenote Rita Wilson waren een van de eerste celebritys die getroffen werden. Ze waren tijdens hun verblijf in Australië gedurende drie weken flink ziek, lagen zelfs in het ziekenhuis, maar zijn inmiddels aan de beterende hand. Het echtpaar is weer veilig thuis in Los Angeles.

Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw raakten in Australië besmet met het coronavirus:



