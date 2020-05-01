Tom Hanks en Rita Wilson vieren huwelijksjubileum SDE

01 mei 2020

09u30

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw waren donderdag 32 jaar getrouwd. Op Instagram liet Rita Wilson weten dat ze daar met liefde nog evenveel jaren aan vastplakt. "32 jaar met deze vent!", schrijft de actrice bij een foto van het stel. "Fijne huwelijksdag, mijn lief."

Het acteurskoppel, beide 63, leerde elkaar kennen op de set van de film ‘Bosom Buddies’ uit 1981. Ze liepen elkaar enkele jaren later opnieuw tegen het lijf toen ze allebei een rol hadden in de film ‘Volunteers’ uit 1985. Drie jaar later trouwden ze. Tom en Rita kregen twee zoons, Chet (29) en Truman (24). Hanks had toen al twee kinderen uit zijn eerste huwelijk; Colin (42), die ook acteur is, en Elizabeth (37).

Eerder dit jaar raakten Hanks en Wilson besmet met het coronavirus. Alhoewel vooral Wilson behoorlijk ziek werd, knapten beide acteurs weer helemaal op. Het echtpaar heeft na hun herstel plasma gedoneerd voor onderzoek naar het virus.

