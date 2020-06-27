TikTokster (16) met bijna twee miljoen volgers plots overleden mvdb

00u07 0 Celebrities Een zestienjarige vlogster uit India met bijna twee miljoen volgers op de sociale media-app TikTok, is plots overleden. Een zestienjarige vlogster uit India met bijna twee miljoen volgers op de sociale media-app TikTok, is plots overleden. Siya Kakkar uit New Delhi zette woensdag, een dag voor haar overlijden, nog enkele video’s op de filmpjessite waar ze Bollywood-liedjes en bekende Indiase filmconversaties playbackt. De filmpjes zijn inmiddels tientallen miljoenen keer bekeken.



Volgens de krant India Today is de jonge adolescente zelf uit het leven gestapt. De verdere toedracht is niet duidelijk. Verschillende Engelstalige media probeerden voorlopig vergeefs een reactie te krijgen van haar management.

Een modefotograaf in Mumbai bevestigde in een Instagrambericht de zelfdoding. Deze man die de artiestennaam 'Viral Bhayani’ gebruikt, belde haar donderdag (lokale tijd) nog op. In zijn bericht maakte hij duidelijk dat het meisje opperbest klonk en niets wees op een problematische situatie. “Als je door haar video’s scrollt, kan je zien hoe goed ze wel was. Als je met depressieve gevoelens kampt, doe het niet”, aldus nog 'Viral Bhayani’ .

Wie met vragen zit over zelfdoding, kan terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het gratis nummer 1813 en op de site www.zelfmoord1813.be.