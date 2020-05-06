Tiësto en zijn 28 jaar jongere vrouw verwachten eerste kindje Redactie

06 mei 2020

08u54

Bron: AD 1 Celebrities Dj Tiësto (51) verwacht samen met zijn 28 jaar jongere vriendin Annika een eerste kindje. Dat laat hij weten op Instagram. Via Facetime kreeg hij de echo te zien. “Dit is hoe ik mijn dochter voor het eerst zag”, schrijft hij erbij.

Het is de eerste keer dat Tijs Verwest, zoals de dj echt heet, vader wordt. Vorig jaar stapte hij samen met Annika in het huwelijksbootje. Hij ontmoette haar voor het eerst in 2015 in het restaurant Catch in New York. De twee hadden gezamenlijke vrienden en werden zo aan elkaar voorgesteld. “We gingen twee maanden intensief met elkaar om en vlak voor Coachella besloten we dat we samen een stel waren”, vertelt Annika, die werkt als model, in Vogue.



Het heeft een tijdje geduurd voordat de twee daadwerkelijk in het huwelijksbootje stapten. In 2017 vroeg Tiësto zijn vriendin al ten huwelijk, maar twee jaar later werd de daad pas bij het woord gevoegd. Hun agenda’s waren zo druk bezet en ze wilden ook de beste locatie voor hun huwelijk uitzoeken. Uiteindelijk viel het koppel in katzwijm voor een locatie in de woestijn van Utah. “We houden van serene stilte die je het gevoel geeft dat je op een andere planeet bent.”



Wanneer de kleine spruit verwacht wordt, is nog niet bekend.