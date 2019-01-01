Thylane (17) was al “de mooiste ter wereld” op haar zesde en elf jaar later doet ze het opnieuw jv

01 januari 2019

09u48 0 Celebrities Thylane Blondeau was amper zes toen ze gebombardeerd werd tot ‘knapste meisje ter wereld’. Nu, elf jaar later, kaapt de inmiddels 17-jarige Française opnieuw een schoonheidstitel weg: ze prijkt bovenaan de jaarlijkse lijst van ‘mooiste gezichten van de wereld’ van TC Candler.

Ze was onderwerp van controverse als ze op tienjarige leeftijd voor Vogue uitdagend en zwaar gemaquilleerd poseerde voor Vogue. Haar moeder wuifde de kritiek van ‘hyperseksualisering van minderjarigen’ laconiek weg: Loubry vond enkel de peperdure halsketting van 3 miljoen euro die haar dochter droeg aanstootgevend.

Toen ze dertien was, stond ze op de cover van het Franse magazine Jalouse. “De nieuwe Kate Moss”, werd er geroepen. In 2015 speelde Blondeau mee in de film ‘Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues’. In 2017 werd ze ambassadrice van L’Oreal, en vorig jaar richtte ze haar eigen modelabel op, Haven May.

Dat kindmodelletje Blondeau vandaag nog altijd erg aantrekkelijk wordt bevonden, bewijst haar verkiezing tot mooiste gezicht van 2018 door het publiek van TC Candler, een schoonheidslijst die al aan de 29ste editie toe is. Blondeau krijgt zo haar plaats tussen een indrukwekkende rist sexy beroemdheden, zoals Michelle Pfeiffer, Sophie Marceau, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman en Emma Watson. Voor Thylane Blondeau was het haar vijfde verschijning in de top 100.

Bij de mannen ging de titel naar Jason Momoa, de 39-jarige Amerikaanse acteur die beter bekend is als Khal Drogo uit Game of Thrones.

