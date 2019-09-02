The Rock vertrouwde alleen familie bij bruiloft: “We hebben zelfs geen wedding planner ingehuurd” MVO

02 september 2019

08u42

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Om ongestoord van zijn huwelijk op Hawaï te genieten vorige maand, huurde Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson niemand in voor het regelen van de bruiloft. Op Instagram laat de acteur weten dat alles op zijn bijzondere dag was geregeld door het bruidspaar zelf, hun familieleden of eigen personeel.

“Mijn grootste doel was privacy, en om dat voor elkaar te krijgen hebben we geen weddingplanners of andere externen ingehuurd”, laat Dwayne weten bij twee nieuwe reeksen foto’s van de bruiloft. “Het eindresultaat was spectaculair en Lauren en ik zijn eeuwig dankbaar voor de mensen die ons hebben geholpen op deze dag. We houden van onze familie en jullie liefde en steun betekende alles voor ons.”

Op de kiekjes is onder meer de menukaart te zien, een aantal hapjes en het moment waarop Dwayne een toast uitbrengt met dochter Jasmine (3) op zijn arm. De acteur en zijn kersverse vrouw Lauren hebben samen ook nog dochter Tiana (1). Dwayne is ook vader van Simone (18) uit een eerder huwelijk. Zij is niet te zien op de foto’s.