The Mountain uit ‘Game Of Thrones' is getrouwd met zijn veel kleinere vriendin MVO

22 oktober 2018

10u28 0 Celebrities Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (29), beter gekend als ‘The Mountain’ uit de HBO-reeks ‘Game Of Thrones’, deelde goed nieuws op Instagram: hij is getrouwd met zijn vriendin.

De twee leerden elkaar in september 2017 kennen. Opmerkelijk is dat zijn bruid, Kelsey Henson (28), slechts 1m57 lang is, terwijl The Mountain zijn naam niet gestolen heeft. Hij is maar liefst 2m06 lang!

Dat zorgde ervoor dat de fotograaf een beetje creatief moest omspringen met de opstelling van de trouwfoto’s, maar het resultaat mag er zeker zijn.

Trouwfoto’s

Bij een kiekje waarop Björnsson zijn vrouw vasthoudt, schrijft hij: “Het is met groot genoegen dat ik Kelsey Morgan Henson vanaf nu mijn vrouw mag noemen! Ik mag deze prachtige vrouw nu door dik en dun vasthouden voor de rest van ons leven. Ik kijk uit naar onze toekomst samen, en alle avonturen die we zij aan zij zullen beleven."

Kussen

The Mountain won de titel van ‘Sterkste Man Van Europa’ in 2014, 2015 en 2017, vandaar zijn imposante uiterlijk. Kelsey gaf eerder dit jaar al een antwoord op de vraag die iedereen had, maar eigenlijk nooit durfde te stellen. “Hoe wij elkaar kussen? Hij bukt zich en ik ga op mijn tenen staan. Maar ik geef toe, vaak zeg ik gewoon: hey, til mij eens op!”, lachte ze.