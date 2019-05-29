The Jonas Brothers vertellen hun levensverhaal in biografie met titel ‘Blood’ MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities The Jonas Brothers - Kevin (31), Joe (29) en Nick Jonas (26) - zijn in de pen geklommen om hun levensverhaal op papier te zetten. De drie broers schreven de biografie ‘Blood’, met hulp van Neil Strauss. Het boek verschijnt in november, maakten de zingende broertjes dinsdag bekend.

“’Blood’ is ons familieverhaal en we kunnen niet wachten het met jullie te delen”, schreven Nick, Joe en Kevin op Instagram. Daar deelden de drie ook de cover van hun memoires. Aan de Amerikaanse pers lieten The Jonas Brothers weten dat ze nu klaar zijn om het verhaal van hun reis als “individuen, artiesten en als een familie” te vertellen.

De boyband bracht dit jaar voor het eerst in lange tijd terug een nieuwe single uit, die de naam ‘Sucker’ kreeg en grijsgedraaid wordt op de radio. “We doen dit niet voor het geld of de roem, maar omdat we weer iets samen wilden doen, als broers”, klinkt het.

‘Blood’ ligt op 12 november in rekken van de VS. Wanneer en of het boek in het Nederlands verkrijgbaar zal zijn, is nog niet bekend.