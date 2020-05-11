Taylor Swift bespaart tijdens crisis: privéjet van 6 miljoen verkocht

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B

Taylor Swift(@ taylorswift13)