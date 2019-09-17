Taylor Swift begeleidt opnieuw kandidaten in Amerikaanse ‘The Voice’ KD

17 september 2019

13u09

Taylor Swift (29) keert terug in de Amerikaanse versie van 'The Voice'. De zangeres maakt haar opwachting als 'mega-mentor', een rol die zij ook in 2014 al vervulde. Dat maakte Blake Shelton bekend op Instagram.

Het nieuws werd maandag op ludieke wijze bekendgemaakt op Instagram. In een filmpje zijn Blake Shelton en John Legend te zien, die in de studio praten over de nieuwe 'mega-mentor'. Volgens Legend gaat het om "een van de succesvolste artiesten in de muziekwereld". Op dat moment komt Taylor 'toevallig' haar trailer uitlopen. In haar rol adviseert Taylor bij de knock-out-rondes de kandidaten van de vier teams, die onder leiding staan van coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton en Gwen Stefani. Het nieuwe seizoen start op 23 september.